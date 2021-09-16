Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

Dear Evan Hansen

When this musical debuted on Broadway in 2017, its themes about teens and mental health seemed refreshingly daring. Buzz, acclaim and trophies followed. That goodwill is put to the test big time in a rocky big-screen transition. Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning role as Evan, the highly jittery high-school senior who, one day, has a chance encounter with another classmate. After that classmate dies by suicide, Evan tells a white lie about the pair’s relationship that spirals into a web of deceit. But what’s supposed to be a sympathetic hero’s arc is shockingly cloying and annoying here. It doesn’t help that Platt, at almost 28, is a grown adult in a polo shirt; hello, he played a college student nearly a decade ago in Pitch Perfect! The real problem is that the movie hits the wrong notes as a purported coming-of-age story. Every emotion feels overwrought and synthetic, and the notion of characters spontaneously breaking into song — even gorgeous ballads — comes off like a distracting narrative cop-out. Evan may be found, but you’ll be frustrated. (In theaters September 24)