Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

Dune

Your sprawling 155-minute, $165 million-budgeted sprawling sci-fi epic has landed! Adapted from a novel (which spawned a 1984 cult classic flick), this is a fantastical tale involving warring families seeking power and control over a spice mélange only found on a desert planet named Arrakis. Timothee Chalamet is the young prince of a noble family, ostensibly a Chosen One, determined to lead his people. Jason Momoa (providing the scant comic relief), Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Oscar Isaac all drift in and out. Zendaya pops us in visions, then in the flesh. As you may surmise from Denis Villeneuve, the guy who has delivered Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, the visual achievements are stunning will surely amass trophies in the very near future. People in screenings have gone bonkers for it. But they overwhelm a joyless and deeply convoluted story that requires Cliff’s Notes to understand. You’ve been warned. (In theaters and HBO Max October 22)