Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

Jagged

It’s time to know and appreciate the uncensored story of one of the most influential albums of all time, don’t you think? Alanis Morissette is front and center in this fascinating (and unnerving) documentary, as she details everything from Canadian upbringing to her stint as a teen pop singer to her allegations of statutory rape. This is all before she transitions into adulthood and conceives the cultural phenomenon known as 1995’s Jagged Little Pill. But with mega-breakout success came a misogynist-tinged backlash that continues to haunt her. As always, Morissette is outspoken and brutally frank — alas, she still won’t name the ex that served as inspiration for “You Oughta Know.” (Sorry Team Dave Coulier!) And though she is publicly distancing herself from this project, her fans should watch intently. (On HBO this fall)