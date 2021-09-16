Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

If you don’t know, Tammy Faye Bakker was an evangelist, singer, talk show host and altogether wacky personality. Back in the 1980s, she and her slavish devotion to mascara were featured on magazine covers and spoofed on Saturday Night Live. Now she gets the biopic treatment, with Jessica Chastain gamely taking on the titular role. See Tammy Faye fall for preacher husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield, miscast); see her move into a mansion the size of Cleveland; see her champion AIDS against her bosses’ wishes; see her embezzle money from her disciples; see her fall from grace; see her take a stab at redemption. What you won’t see? Any true insight into what made this complicated woman tick — including why she felt the need to hide her face behind so much makeup. Her husband’s scandalous affair to a woman named Jessica Hahn is glossed over as well. At least Chastain is convincing as always. (In theaters September 17)