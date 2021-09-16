Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

The Humans

Plucky Bridget (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend (Steven Yeun) invite her family over for Thanksgiving dinner in her downtown New York City duplex; awkward-yet-heartfelt conversation ensues. Behold the set up for a based-on-a-play dramedy that’s essentially one extended set piece and yet somehow works. The clan includes her older sister Amy (Amy Schumer), who’s still getting her a breakup with her girlfriend and dealing with medical issues; her parents (Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins) and her dementia-addled grandma (June Squibb). The laugh, fight and cry over the course of the day, with the most resonant moment arriving via the reading of a single email. Indeed, it’s impossible not to have deep empathy and affection for this flawed family. (In theaters TBA)