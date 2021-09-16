Top 5

Toronto International Film Festival 2021: 8 Standout Movies

The Power of the Dog

This quietly strong effort from Oscar-nominated director Jane Campion (The Piano) is making the prestigious fall festival rounds — Telluride! New York! Venice! — for good reason. It’s a 1925-set Western set in Montana starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as cattle rancher brothers with opposing personalities. Cumberbatch’s Phil, you see, is hostile and sadistic; Plemons’ George is warm and plain-spoken. Their relationship takes a turn after George abruptly settles down with a kindly local innkeeper (Kirsten Dunst, Plemons’ real-life partner), who’s also the mom of a sensitive teen boy. The tension among the three characters simmers until the emotionally resonant final stretch. Not an easy one to shake off. (Streaming on Netflix November 17)

