Bros

A glossy rom-com set in New York City? We’ve been there, laughed at that a gazillion times. However, this one stands out because it’s the first major studio pic to feature gay men as the leads. It also happens to be flat-out funny. Billy Eichner is Bobby, a 40-year-old cynic convinced that he’s better off hooking up with randoms on Grindr. Then he locks eyes with stud Aaron (Luke McFarlane) at a crowded club, and the two tentatively decide to be emotionally unavailable together. The dialogue pops thanks to razor-sharp wit and pop culture name-drops, many of which jab at how queer people are portrayed in Hollywood. But at its heart, Bros is a genuinely sweet story that embraces all the hallmarks of movie romances (and Hallmark movie romances!) we know and love. (In theaters, September 30)