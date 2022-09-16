Catherine Called Birdy

Director Lena Dunham spent years developing this adaptation of the popular YA novel, in which the feisty heroine flits around a medieval English village circa 1290. Lady Catherine, i.e. “Birdy” (Bella Ramsey, Game of Thrones), is the only daughter of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott). Her youthful adventures are upended when her financially strapped dad decides to marry her off to a wealthy man in a bid to reap money and land. The ever-clever Birdy shoos away her potential matches — only to learn that her most appalling suitor (Paul Kaye) is determined to be The Chosen One. Dunham, who also adapted the screenplay, provides a fiery spirit befitting her unconventional leading lady. With a rebel yell, you’ll want more, more, more. (In theaters September 23; Amazon Prime Video, October 7)