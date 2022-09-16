Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence is such an A-list powerhouse now that it’s hard to remember that she got her start in low-maintenance indie winners like Winter’s Bone. She returns to her roots in this small but genuinely moving character study. Lynsey is an Army Corps engineer returning to her New Orleans hometown from Afghanistan because of injury. Every move is a physical and emotional struggle, until she has a chance encounter with a man dealing with his own wounds. He’s played by the great Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), and as soon as he enters the picture, the film’s downbeat tone changes for the better. There’s no tidy redemption in store; just a fulfilling message of hope. (Apple TV+, November 4)