Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

If Knives Out sharpened up the tired murder-mystery genre, its sequel cuts through the mayhem using a much shinier weapon. This time, Daniel Craig’s all-knowing detective Benoit Blanc investigates a new case with a new group of wealthy suspects in an exotic new locale. On a private Greek isle, an obnoxious tech billionaire (Edward Norton) welcomes his famous pals — played by the likes of Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — for a weekend of intrigue. Then a reveler goes belly-up. Who’s responsible? Writer-director Rian Johnson has put the fear of God into critics about revealing spoilers, so let’s just say that once again, the fun lies not in the whodunit but in how the detective pieces all the clues together. (Netflix, December 23)