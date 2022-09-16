My Policeman

In this tender (albeit a bit stuffy) romance, Harry Styles bares his soul and body as one part of a complicated love triangle. The based-on-real-events story follows Styles’ closeted policeman in a seaside England town circa 1957 as he dates and eventually weds a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) — while carrying on a secret and illegal affair with a museum curator (David Dawson). Four decades later, the improbable marriage becomes more fraught as Patrick returns to their lives. While the narrative toggles between the 1950s and the 1990s with two sets of actors taking on all three main roles, there’s a reason why Styles’ name alone is above the credits. He sparks in the role. (Amazon Prime, November 4)