The Fabelmans

And the award for the most enthused standing ovation at the end of the premiere goes to … this magnificently crafted Steven Spielberg opus, which traces his formative years right up through the blazing starting gate of his career. Plot: An aspiring young filmmaker named Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) growing up in post-War America copes with a devastating family secret by escaping into the power of movies. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play the stand-ins for his mismatched parents; Seth Rogen is a beloved uncle figure. It’s a rare treat for Spielberg, also a cowriter, to phone home on one of his films. And boy, does he connect big time. No doubt he and the cast will receive actual statuettes in the ensuing months. (In theaters, November 11)