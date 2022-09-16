The Good Nurse

Here’s a gripping true-crime thriller so unbelievable that it requires a post-screening Google deep dive. It’s the shocking story of how a New Jersey nurse (Jessica Chastain) — a blue-collar single mom with a heart condition — risked her career and life to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious patient deaths at her hospital in the early 2000s. Turns out her mild-mannered colleague (Eddie Redmayne) is the monster responsible, and his sinister work reached further back than anyone imagined. Both Oscar-winning stars are top-rate in understated and unexpected roles. (Netflix, October 26)