The Menu

Think of this wicked satire as White Lotus meets The Bear meets Scream, courtesy of the writers of Succession. We’re on a remote island, where a handful of ultra-elite foodies have been invited to an exclusive and pricey dining experience. Our eyes are fixated on a bickering young couple (the sublime Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy), especially upon learning she was not his original date and doesn’t quite belong. The haute/heat cranks up more after the celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes) warns her, “You shouldn’t be here tonight.” Forget about the thinly-sliced characters: Each course delivers delicious and unpredictable drama, culminating in a searing finish. (In theaters, November 18)