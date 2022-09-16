The Whale

Believe the hype. Brendan Fraser gives a career-defining performance in a flawed-yet-deeply affecting drama. Charlie, an obese man, sits around in his shabby apartment 24/7 and teaches online with the camera turned off. Though his blood-pressure is skyrocketing, he refuses to go to a hospital. Instead, he calls on his estranged teen daughter (Sadie Sink) for one last chance at a relationship. The film is based on a play, and it’s staged as one: Characters make pronounced entrances and exits, and the entire narrative is set in Charlie’s place. This also means Fraser must carry it all on his shoulders, and he does it with aplomb. He gives Charlie depth, showing a person who’s self-destructive yet caring, miserable yet optimistic. When he’s not on the screen, the film deflates. (In theaters, December 9)