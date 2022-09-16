Cancel OK

Toronto International Film Festival 2022: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel, ‘My Policeman’ and More of the Buzziest Movies

Weird The Al Yankovic Story Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Prepare to see Daniel Radcliffe as you never have before! He takes on “Weird” Al Yankovic, the master of song parodies, in a hilarious and totally bonkers music biopic that, unsurprisingly, spoofs music biopics. (Bonus points if you’ve already guessed that his parents are unsupportive of his budding career.) Kernels of truth are sprinkled into the narrative — a traveling salesman really did come to young Alfie’s parents’ home to sell him an accordion — yet you know a film has gone off the rails when the man of the hour goes on a wild killing spree. Weird Al also never dated Madonna (Evan Rachael Wood) in the 1980s, though their relationship provides some of the comedy’s most inspired moments. (Roku, November 4)

 

