Who’s Coming Back?

The first trailer for the series included audio footage of Exotic calling in from prison, so it’s safe to say he’ll be back (though perhaps not on camera). Lowe, who bought the park from Exotic before Baskin took possession, will also return. Tim Stark, another exotic animal owner, will be back along with Allen Glover, the alleged hitman hired to kill Baskin. James Garretson, a.k.a. the jet ski guy, will also appear in Tiger King 2. Though Baskin appeared in the trailer, she and her husband have said that the new footage of them was actually filmed for season 1.