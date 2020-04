Eric Cowie

Eric, who still works at the G.W. zoo, hasn’t seen the series because he’s been too busy working. He also shared that he doesn’t care about Joe Exotic or Jeff Lowe. In fact, he told Jeff, “I am here for the cats.” During his interview, he revealed he thinks Joe will die in prison and deserves to be there. “Good riddance,” he said. Eric also revealed he’s never done meth and is sick of people thinking he did just because of his looks.