‘Tiger King’ Cast Tells All on Reunion Special: 7 Revelations

Jeff and Lauren Lowe

The Lowes watched the series one time and found it “painful” to see. He said he started wearing leather jackets because they don’t declaw the big cats and his arms were getting ripped up. As for Joe, they claim he was not set up and he’s “his own worst enemy.” The couple agree that he’s now in a cage “where he belongs.” They’re not sure if they’d do more episodes after how much backlash there’s been against them. Oh — and they still have the nanny and she’s “excellent.”