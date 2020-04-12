‘Tiger King’ Cast Tells All on Reunion Special: 7 Revelations

Josh Dial

Joe’s former campaign manager thought the series was a “wonderful production” and was fair to all parties. During the docuseries, he witnessed Joe’s husband Travis Maldanado’s death after he accidentally shot himself. Josh explained that Travis was not suicidal and he could see in his eyes that it was an accident. Afterward, he wished he could get counseling and medication but didn’t have any help. He hopes to get the help he needs and get back to campaigning when he’s “stable.”

Josh isn’t surprised that Joe went to prison, not only because of his crimes but because he was gay in Oklahoma. He also said he thinks Carole and Joe’s zoos are the same and both are all about money. He also noted that he’s gotten a lot of hate and claims that he does drugs, which he does not.