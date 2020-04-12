‘Tiger King’ Cast Tells All on Reunion Special: 7 Revelations

Kelci “Saff” Saffery

The animal keeper, who lost his arm from a big cat bite in the docuseries, revealed he’s not upset that the docuseries referred to him as a “she” despite the fact that he identifies as a man. However, others have been very upset about it. Saff has watched the bite video over and over and said they were using it as a “safety video” for those interested in working at the zoo. He was outraged when he found out Joe was killing animals but feels that only the negative about Joe were shown, not the positive. “I’ve seen him give the jacket off his back,” he said. While Saff believes “justice was served,” he hopes Joe doesn’t die in prison.

If a movie happens, Saff thinks Johnny Tsunami should play him.