‘Tiger King’ Cast Tells All on Reunion Special: 7 Revelations

Rick Kirkman

The producer was asked who was more disturbed: Bill O’Reilly or Joe Exotic. He thought it was an interesting question and said that Joe is “more evil” while Bill is “more of just an a–hole.” Rick said that he sold out his integrity by not going to authorities when he witnessed things that were not OK against animals. He also told a disturbing story about Joe killing an old horse after telling its owner he’d give it a good life. “I regret ever meeting Joe Exotic,” he told McHale, noting that he was “sucked into” his world. He still has nightmares about living there.

“I don’t think Joe Exotic will leave prison alive. I don’t think he’ll be able to stand it,” Rick said, adding that if Joe gets out, he doesn’t think he’ll “last long.” The former Inside Edition producer also revealed Joe is “terrified of big cats.”

Now, Rick hopes that there is only one good thing that comes from the docuseries — people talking about how to free more animals.