Bhagavan “Doc” Antle

The Myrtle Beach Safari owner, who Exotic called his mentor, raised eyebrows with his polygamist lifestyle with multiple female partners at his zoo. Antle criticized the documentary’s portrayal of his facility, which has been compared to a cult, via Instagram in March 2020.

“We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series. We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz,” he wrote. “It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach…”