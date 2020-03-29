Carole Baskin

The animal rights activist slammed Tiger King as “salacious and sensational” after its premiere in March 2020, because it covered the mysterious disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, and led viewers to question her possible connection. Baskin refuted the claims saying in a statement, “They [the producers] devoted an entire segment to 23-year-old lies and innuendos suggesting I was involved in my husband Don’s 1997 disappearance.”

Baskin continues to run the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, where she lives with her third husband, Howard Baskin.