Jeff Lowe

Exotic recruited Lowe to save the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from Baskin’s efforts to shut it down but the former pals had a falling out. The zoo remains open and is now in Lowe’s name. The business owner plans to move the park to Thackerville, Oklahoma, and rename it the Oklahoma Zoo. The venture was scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 but could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.