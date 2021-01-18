Cutting Ties With His Caddy Steve Williams

Woods’ friend Amber Lauria and his longtime caddy Steve Williams recalled being cut out of the golfer’s life post-scandal. Williams, for his part, was fired after he agreed to caddie for someone else after Woods said he was taking a break from golf after the 2010 Masters.

“When he fired me, I thought he was firing me as a golf caddy, not firing me as a friend,” Williams said. “Tiger was the best man at my wedding. I didn’t think we’d have no communication for the rest of our life. That just didn’t even enter my mind. To this day, I find that a hard pill to swallow, someone he spent 13 years with … the guy can’t even speak to you.”