How Rachel and Tiger’s Relationship Ended

After the Thanksgiving incident, Woods checked into treatment for sex addiction and Nordegren filed for divorce. According to Uchitel, Woods and his inner circle went quiet as she dealt with the fallout of their relationship until the athlete called her to talk about a confidentiality agreement.

“It was the first time I spoke to him since the accident. He told me that his lawyers were going to call about a settlement of confidentiality. He said to me, ‘Get as much as you can,’” she alleged. “And I think, to him, that was his only way to love me at the time.”