Tiger Woods’ HBO Documentary Part 2: Rachel Uchitel Details Alleged Affair, Phone Calls With Elin Nordegren and More ‘Tiger’ Revelations

Rachel Uchitel Is Done Being Called a Slut and Hopes Tiger Woods Documentary Gets Rid of Shame
Rachel Uchitel and Tiger Woods Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock; Speed Media/Shutterstock
How Rachel and Tiger’s Relationship Ended

After the Thanksgiving incident, Woods checked into treatment for sex addiction and Nordegren filed for divorce. According to Uchitel, Woods and his inner circle went quiet as she dealt with the fallout of their relationship until the athlete called her to talk about a confidentiality agreement.

“It was the first time I spoke to him since the accident. He told me that his lawyers were going to call about a settlement of confidentiality. He said to me, ‘Get as much as you can,’” she alleged. “And I think, to him, that was his only way to love me at the time.”

