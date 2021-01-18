Rachel Talks to Elin

According to Uchitel, Woods insisted he needed her at the Australian Masters in 2009 — despite the media preparing a story on their romance. He subsequently connected Uchitel and Nordegren to convince his wife there was nothing going on between them.

“We had an extensive, 30-minute conversation, Elin and I, convincing her that I was not having a sexual relationship with Tiger,” Uchitel claimed. “We talked about how I knew Tiger, how I knew his friends, how and why I was in Australia. The story came out and nobody looked at it. Between the stupid story and phone call with Elin, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, we’re gonna fly right over this.’”