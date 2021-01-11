Pressure From His Father Started Early

Tiger’s kindergarten teacher Maureen Decker recalled the athlete showing interest in other sports, but Earl wouldn’t hear it.

“One day Tiger opened up and he asked me to ask his dad if he could play some other sports besides just golfing,” the educator said in the doc. “I did say that I thought it would be nice if Tiger could play other sports but Mr. Woods said he had to concentrate on his golf.”

Decker added other teachers at the school “said [Earl] was a pain in the ass, and I agreed with them.”