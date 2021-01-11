Tiger’s 1st Girlfriend Speaks

Parr dated Woods in high school. In the doc, she alleged that he broke up with her through a letter, in which he wrote he felt “used and manipulated” by her.

“It was awful. We’d been in this three-year relationship,” she said. “I replay that day in my head over and over again.”

Parr also read an excerpt from the letter: “Dina, the reason for writing this letter is to inform you, my parents and myself never want to talk or hear from you again. … I know this is sudden and a surprise, but it is in my opinion much warranted. Sincerely, Tiger.”