Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon

In 2018, Warren met Annon via Snapchat and their long-distance relationship was born. At the time, Annon lived in Hawaii but decided to make the move to California in order to be with her boyfriend.

The pair became social media sensations after joining TikTok’s Hype House and spoke at length about having a public relationship during the content house’s Netflix series. While they’ve since moved out of the actual Hype House to get their own place, Warren and Annon are still together, and see marriage in their future.