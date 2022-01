Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson

Shooting her shot. Stankus slid into Mattson’s Instagram DMs in April 2020, and they were engaged by December of that year.

“Everything with Chase just felt so different than any other past relationship,” Stankus told Brides in November 2021. “It usually takes me a while to figure out if I have feelings for someone, or if I can see something with us, but I knew immediately. We just connected so well.”