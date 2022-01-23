Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler

After collaborating on the song “La Di Die” in February 2021, romance rumors between the two started swirling. At the time, Barrett was on and off with fellow internet star Josh Richards — who was Hossler’s best friend — while he had just split from Mads Lewis.

An April 2021 video of the internet stars holding hands further fueled relationship speculation, but nothing was confirmed until June of that year. During an interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney, Hossler referred to himself as Barrett’s “boyfriend.”

The two went on to make their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021.