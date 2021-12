A Familiar Soundtrack

Tim Burton is once again teaming up with composer Danny Elfman for the series. Deadline reported in December 2021 that the former Oingo Boingo frontman will write the score, as well as an original theme for the show.

The pair have worked together for nearly 40 years on projects including Beetlejuice, Batman and Edward Scissorhands. They last worked together on 2019’s Dumbo.