Gang’s All Here
Netflix released an official teaser photo of the Addams Family unit in August 2022, showing Ortega’s Wednesday with Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
For Burton’s move to the small screen, he brought along his trusted costume designer, four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, to give the characters their signature gothic threads with a few updated touches.
“He wanted the silhouette to look more like the Charles Addams cartoons, which is Gomez shorter than Morticia, versus the kind of suave Raul Julia version in the movies,” one of the show’s creators, Adam Gough, told Vanity Fair in August 2022.
"It's something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it's its own thing," Gough's cocreator, Miles Millar, added. "It's not trying to be the movies or the '60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim."