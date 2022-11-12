Getting Into Character

Fred Armisen opened up about how he prepared for the role as Fester Addams, revealing to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 that he studied Christopher Lloyd’s performances from the ’90s films Addams Family and Addams Family Values to ensure he could bring the famous uncle to life.

“I do study that [and] going back to the original TV show as well,” he shared. “Just to make sure there’s some sort of momentum all the way through. I just kept the tradition of what Fester is ’cause everyone added their own little version of it.”

The Portlandia alum noted that while he wanted to honor the character’s legacy, he also wanted to bring his own updated take. “But it’s basically, there’s one set of rules for who Fester is, I think, and I wanted to keep it at that,” Armisen said.