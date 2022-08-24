Jenna Ortega Reveals How She Made the Role of 'Wednesday' Her Own

Making It Her Own

In a featurette released by Netflix in August 2022, Ortega opened up about how she prepared for the iconic role of Wednesday Addams and the importance of making the character feel fresh.

“It was really important to me that I did something different, even though she’s been done so flawlessly in the past,” the Scream star explained. “She’s more socially awkward. There’s a confidence there, but it’s more concealed.”

Ortega also revealed that she attended cello and fencing lessons twice a week and even created her own specific walk for the character, saying she wanted her to be “specific and certain and assertive.”