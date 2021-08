The Rest of the Family is Complete

Netflix rounded out the cast for the Addams Family spinoff with 10 additional main characters, the streaming platform confirmed via a press release.

Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome and Jamie McShane round out the Wednesday cast as various classmates, friends and neighbors of Ortega’s peculiar character.