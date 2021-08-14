Every Time the ‘Glee’ Cast Roasted the Show After the Musical Comedy Ended

Heather Morris Called Her One-Liners ‘Dumb’

The Dancing With the Stars alum recalled to Vulture in April 2010 the moment she realized her character of Brittany would have an expanded role on the show — with a subtle dig at the show’s writing.

“I was in a scene with Mark Salling and Jane Lynch, this scene in Sue’s office when she’s trying to recruit us to be in her own rival glee club, when she was ranting on about how I was this Dutch girl from the red-light district, and he was this Jewish guy,” she remembered. “Ryan Murphy was watching and I heard this hysterical laughing. He walks in, like, ‘Heather Morris: You looked so confused, and it’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.’ It was literally from that moment on, it just kept getting worse and worse, the dumb things I was saying.”