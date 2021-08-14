Every Time the ‘Glee’ Cast Roasted the Show After the Musical Comedy Ended

The Show’s Vibe Shift After Cory Monteith Died

McHale told the Huffington Post in May 2015 that the show’s tone shifted tremendously after the death of Monteith in July 2013, noting that, at the time, it was challenging for the writers to determine a new direction for the show since he was one of the major players. The musician even alleged that the new vibe of the show contributed to the downfall of the show’s popularity.

“Towards the end, there weren’t that many people watching Glee,” he noted. “We’re off the air for a reason.”