What’s It About?

As Dahl readers know, the novel version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory includes plenty of Wonka details that didn’t make it into the Wilder or Depp films. Though Chalamet’s Wonka is still shrouded in secrecy, it’s safe to assume that some of the script will draw from Dahl’s work. The filmmakers have said that Charlie Bucket will definitely not be in the movie, marking the first time the character has not appeared alongside Wonka in a big-screen adaptation.