‘After the Final Rose’ With Aven

Tino made it clear that while he wasn’t frustrated with Rachel about how After the Final Rose went, he wasn’t happy with the show. “That was mean, it wasn’t very nice,” he said. “The show, I would’ve thought with them knowing how much I’d been struggling, wouldn’t go there or do something like that. The whole day before, I locked myself in the bathroom of the trailer that they put me up in, so I wouldn’t have to do B-roll or anything like that. I was like, ‘I’m not doing it.’ I was crying in the bathroom because it was overwhelming being there. And that was pretty taxing.”

When producers brought Aven on stage to ask Rachel to talk, Tino said can barely remember what he was thinking: “I think I was just kind of like, ‘Why am I still out here?’ They could have a cute moment, like, why am I here?’ At that point, we’d been broken up for a month. I was at war with myself even going to AFR.”

Tino added that he and Aven spoke after the awkward moment.

“He texted me that night and just said, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry. That was tough.’ And then we talked on the phone the next day too. He’s a class-act dude. I don’t think he was at all trying to, you know, posterize me. I think he just went there with the intention of cheering up Rachel,” he said, adding that he believes that Aven didn’t know Tino would still be on stage.