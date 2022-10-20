Breaking Down Their Breakup Convo

Tino admitted that the “guilt” from the kiss “really started to take over” after Rachel was “being so amazing” and making an effort in their relationship. In hindsight, he thinks he was “a little needy” before he made his “mistake.”

After he confessed — revealing he initially told her that he just “led” a girl on — Rachel told him that she needed time to process. While he noted that he wanted her to take all the time she needed because he hoped to salvage things, he texted her once a day so she knew he was thinking of her. When she agreed to meet up, he was “notified the day before that there were going to be cameras there,” which caused him to freak out a bit.

“But we met on the show, so I was like, ‘OK. … I don’t know who wanted them there, but that was just the reality of it,’” he said. “The general consensus of when we were going into that house meet-up was, ‘We’re not giving up on this. We’re coming in to work on it.’ … I tried to go in as confident as I could. … I was hoping that we’d land on [and she would say], ‘Look, you know, you effed up, but you’re gonna make it up to me because I’ve seen how great we can be together and we’re gonna we’re gonna see if we can get through this.’”

Tino noted that he’s “lost a lot of sleep” reliving their tense meet-up, going on to deny speculation that he was “on drugs.” He also addressed his decision to bring his notebook: “I wanted to be as articulate as I could and not be stumbling over my words, which I did anyways. It’s so funny that people are like, ‘Oh, you keep a list of mean things about your fiancée?’ There are so many nice things written in there about her. I mean, you could really follow the path of it, like, the relationship’s trajectory and my therapist was just saying, like, journal your thoughts so you don’t think about them all day, so I could, like, focus at work.”

He added that it was one of his friends who he spoke to on the phone, revealing that the conversation he had with Rachel was nearly two hours. “I was just really frazzled. … It didn’t go super smoothly. I unbuttoned my shirt, I threw my mic off. And I called him and I was like, ‘I don’t think we’re, like, arriving at the right spot. What do I do?’” he recalled. “I would’ve spent a week there … as long as we were moving toward, like, ‘We both really want this.’ … Watching it back, it was, like, so ridiculous. Because then I walked around the house because the mic — once they saw that I ripped it off — they started following me, so I was walking so they couldn’t hear me.”