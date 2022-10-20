Comparisons to Erich and Gabby

Co-lead Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer also got engaged during the finale.

“Erich’s a great dude. I tried to check in a lot with him on his family situation,” Tino said, referring to Erich’s dad, who died in July. “And him and Gabby, at the time when Rachel and I were going through our struggles, were doing so amazing. And when you see that and you’re feeling insecure, that amplifies it a little bit. Me and Erich talked pretty regularly. He kind of was checking in like, ‘Hey, how’s everything going?’ And I remember I didn’t even really want to talk to him about it. Because I didn’t want to get vulnerable with anybody about how I was feeling at the time.”