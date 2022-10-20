Cancel OK
Bachelorette

Tino Franco Blames Ego and Insecurities for Cheating on Rachel Recchia, Says He Locked Himself in the Bathroom Before ‘After the Final Rose’

Tino Franco Blames Ego and Insecurities for Cheating on Rachel Recchia
How He Felt on Engagement Day

Tino told the season 21 Bachelor that he had “no doubts” the day he proposed to Rachel.

“[I thought], ‘This is it. I have the coolest story ever and the coolest girl ever,’” he recalled, adding that things were initially “amazing” post-show too. “Rachel really, really knows how to [be a] partner and make them feel really special and valued. … One of the best compliments I think you can ever receive —which I still to this day want to give to Rachel because she really shines at this — she is one of, if not the best, listener I’ve ever met.”

