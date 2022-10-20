Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

Tino Franco Blames Ego and Insecurities for Cheating on Rachel Recchia, Says He Locked Himself in the Bathroom Before ‘After the Final Rose’

By
Is Tino Still in Love With Rachel Tino Franco Blames Ego and Insecurities for Cheating on Rachel Recchia
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
9
8 / 9
podcast

Is Tino Still in Love With Rachel?

“That’s a loaded one,” Tino responded. “I really, really loved Rachel through the whole process. I still think about her every day. … I think in the environment of the show, we really, really fell extremely in love. And it was something beautiful. … But I think there is somebody who’s just more compatible for her out there. And that guts me even two months after the breakup. But if she ever needed something and needed to call me, I’d always answer. I’ll always care about her and appreciate our time together.”

See Full Gallery