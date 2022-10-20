When Things Started to Change With Rachel

Tino admitted that when promos for the show started airing, things changed for him.

“I can’t describe to anybody how actually hard that is — watching [the show] back. … We kind of knew what we were signing up for as contestants in the sense that we’re gonna see a lot of public displays of affection for people that aren’t us. It’s not the Tino and Rachel show. … That took way bigger of a toll on me than I thought it would,” he said. “And you couple that with feeling a little distant. I think we both had a lot of pressure on ourselves. You feel like you’re under a spotlight. Of course, the leads get a tremendous amount of attention that I personally can’t even empathize with because I’ve never done it. … I was trying to bring us back to that really affectionate way we were before where I was feeling really comfortable because watching it back — or just having Instagram at that time, seeing your feed filled with your theories or clips of other people — was really difficult. But looking back on it, she [had] a super full plate and I’m asking for more. I really think I could’ve been a way more supportive partner for her and seen through the storm.”

He added: “When emotions get high — and me and her are very passionate people — we would have talks that would get elevated, but that doesn’t give you any excuse to act out.”