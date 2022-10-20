Cancel OK
Tino Franco Blames Ego and Insecurities for Cheating on Rachel Recchia, Says He Locked Himself in the Bathroom Before ‘After the Final Rose’

Tino Franco Blames Ego and Insecurities for Cheating on Rachel Recchia
When Tino Started Therapy

The reality star was set up with a therapist after he wrapped filming.

“Rachel and I broke up about a month before [the finale aired], so I stayed with the show one. She was phenomenal. She was a great listener. I just … I’m always gonna associate her with the traumatic experience, so I just felt like it’d be better if I moved on to somebody else,” he said, noting that he now sees a psychologist twice a week. “I wanted somebody if I really went south or something, they could make moves that some therapists can’t because they’re social workers, and they can’t prescribe anything. … I’ve made a lot of really good progress in it. Honestly, I probably am, like, 15 years overdue to start this kind of process.”

