When Tino Started Therapy

The reality star was set up with a therapist after he wrapped filming.

“Rachel and I broke up about a month before [the finale aired], so I stayed with the show one. She was phenomenal. She was a great listener. I just … I’m always gonna associate her with the traumatic experience, so I just felt like it’d be better if I moved on to somebody else,” he said, noting that he now sees a psychologist twice a week. “I wanted somebody if I really went south or something, they could make moves that some therapists can’t because they’re social workers, and they can’t prescribe anything. … I’ve made a lot of really good progress in it. Honestly, I probably am, like, 15 years overdue to start this kind of process.”