Bill Paxton
After Titanic, Paxton moved on with roles in A Simple Plan, Big Love, Hatfields & McCoys and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He scored Emmy and SAG award nominations throughout his career.
In February 2017, the Training Day alum suffered a fatal stroke days after undergoing heart surgery to repair a damaged coronary artery. He died at 61 years old.
One year later, Paxton’s wife, Louise Newbury, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ali Khoynezhad, the surgeon who performed his operation. Us Weekly confirmed that they settled in February 2022 for $1 million.
