‘Titanic’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane and More

By
Titanic Cast Where Are They Now Bill Paxton
 Shutterstock (2)
Bill Paxton

After Titanic, Paxton moved on with roles in A Simple Plan, Big Love, Hatfields & McCoys and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He scored Emmy and SAG award nominations throughout his career.

In February 2017, the Training Day alum suffered a fatal stroke days after undergoing heart surgery to repair a damaged coronary artery. He died at 61 years old.

One year later, Paxton’s wife, Louise Newbury, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ali Khoynezhad, the surgeon who performed his operation. Us Weekly confirmed that they settled in February 2022 for $1 million.

 

