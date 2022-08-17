Billy Zane
The Illinois native rose to stardom after starring in Titanic as Rose’s snobby fiancé. He continued to appear in films such as The Believer, Sniper, Zoolander 2, Guest House and many more.
Zane also scored TV roles in Charmed, Mad Dogs, The Boys and MacGruber. Outside of the industry, the SAG award nominee is also an abstract expressionist painter.
The actor was married to Lisa Collins from 1989 to 1995. He was engaged to Leonor Varela and Kelly Brook. After a short-lived romance with Jasmina Hdagha, Zane started dating Candice Neil. The couple, who are currently engaged, welcomed daughter Ava in 2011 and daughter Gia in 2014.
Back to top